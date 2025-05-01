Bank of Japan holds rates steady for second straight meeting as Trump tariffs threaten exports

The Bank of Japan held rates at 0.5%, in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters

The central bank expects growth to moderate while inflation falls between 1.5% to 2% in fiscal year 2025 ending March 2026.

Japan's central bank held its policy rate at 0.5% Thursday, for a second straight meeting, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs weigh on the outlook for the country's economy.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The move was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, and comes at a time of global trade tensions as the U.S. pressures countries to sign business deals under threats of "reciprocal" tariffs.

Japan has seen headline inflation staying above the BOJ's 2% target for 36 straight months, offering the central bank room to raise rates as it seeks to normalize its monetary policy on the back of a virtuous cycle of wage and price growth. Trump tariffs, however, have complicated plans to raise rates.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In its policy decision, the central bank highlighted that it will continue to raise its policy rate "if our economic and price forecasts are realised."

It also flagged that Japan's growth is likely to moderate due to a slowdown in other economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits.

Meanwhile, the central bank expects inflation to range between 2-2.5% in fiscal year 2025 and 1.5 to 2% in fiscal year 2026. CPI is likely to come in around 2% in fiscal year 2027, it added in a statement on its policy decision.

Japan's fiscal year runs from April to March. The country is scheduled to release fiscal first-quarter GDP numbers on May 16.

The Japanese economy grew 1.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, while full-year GDP growth in 2024 slowed to 0.1%, a sharp fall from the 1.5% growth seen in 2023.

BOJ's latest decision comes after trade discussions between Washington and Tokyo two weeks ago reportedly did not lead to a breakthrough.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.54% as at 12.30 p.m. Japanese time following the decision, while the broad-based Topix index added 0.23%.

Meanwhile, the yen weakened 0.29% to trade at 143.49 against the U.S. dollar.

Japan's currency has been a key issue in trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Tokyo last Thursday, saying that Japan "would always fight" to keep the yen weak. Japan last year pivoted from its ultra-loose monetary policy and started raising rates, which has strengthened its currency against the dollar.

From March 18, 2024 — when Japan moved away from its negative interest rate policy — the yen has appreciated nearly 5% against the U.S. dollar, and since Trump assumed office on Jan. 20, the yen has gained more than 8% against the greenback. <to update yen numbers>

On Saturday, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato denied a Yomiuri report that said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told him that a "weak dollar and a strong yen are desirable." "Secretary Bessent never mentioned anything about exchange rates or a framework for managing them," Kato said in a post on X.

Citi Research said in a note last week that while trade talks with the U.S. had seen "comparatively smooth progress," exports to the U.S. will be under pressure given a reciprocal tariff of 10% and auto tariff of 25%.

"Also, [Japan] economy might be impacted more heavily via the global economy, particularly China. We assume hard data will start to show a fall-off in Japanese exports alongside a slowdown in US consumer spending and employment."

Should that happen, Citi then said that the BOJ will see a dovish tilt in its communications and watch for trade developments, such as tariffs on China.

A note from Nomura forecast that the central bank will maintain its "rate hiking stance," although the firm sees little need for the BOJ to rush to hike interest rates given the growing downside risks to the economy from U.S. tariff policies.

Nomura has not projected a date for the next rate hike, while Citi forecasts it to happen March 2026.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.