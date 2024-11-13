Banks are reporting a tenfold surge in digital scams, cybersecurity firm BioCatch says

U.S. and Canadian banks reported a tenfold surge in digital scams this year as criminals flock to techniques that rely on duping customers into sending them money, according to cybersecurity firm BioCatch.

The sharp rise in reported scams comes as banks have put in place more controls to prevent account takeovers and other forms of fraud, according to BioCatch Director of Global Fraud Intelligence Tom Peacock.

BioCatch, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based firm that uses behavioral data from mobile apps and websites to help banks distinguish between real users and criminals, provided its findings to CNBC ahead of a report that culled information from 170 U.S. and Canadian institutions.

"Fraudsters have realized that the humans are the weakest link," Peacock said. "It's easier to convince a human to do something through manipulation than it is to try and circumvent a technological control."

BioCatch, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based firm that uses behavioral data from mobile apps and websites to help banks distinguish between real users and criminals, provided its findings to CNBC ahead of a report that culled information from 170 U.S. and Canadian institutions. The company said American Express, Barclays and HSBC are among its clients.

Banks are under pressure to kick criminals off their platforms and compensate more victims as regulators and lawmakers focus on the harm done by digital scams. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may punish them for their roles in the giant Zelle payments network. Customers of the three banks reported a combined $166 million in Zelle transactions were fraudulent in 2023.

The rise of "social engineering scams," in which criminals use persuasive tactics to convince victims to send them money, began around five years ago, but "really started to take off" in the past 18 months or so, Peacock said.

Zelle is the preferred way criminals extract their funds because it is faster than other remittance options, Peacock said.

"When social engineering scams really started to take off in the U.S., it kind of coincided with Zelle, because the two went together," he said. "Platforms like Zelle are enabling fraudsters to be a lot quicker and more successful."

Zelle owner Early Warning Services has said that while transaction volumes rose in 2023, reports of scams and fraud fell by almost 50%, and that only a tiny fraction of payment volumes are disputed as fraud.

The increase cited by BioCatch is also driven by greater identification of activity that the banks previously didn't flag as scams because of mounting regulatory pressure, Peacock added. BioCatch declined to provide a specific number for reported scams, citing client confidentiality.

In another sign of the cat-and-mouse dynamic of cybercrime, BioCatch clients reported 59% fewer fraudulent account openings. Instead, criminals have focused on taking over existing bank accounts, leading to a threefold increase in fraud through that channel, the firm said.