‘Barry' Creator Bill Hader Describes ‘Incredibly Lucky' ‘SNL' Break: ‘It Was Preschool to Harvard Overnight'

Before he was an Emmy-winning actor for his critically acclaimed "Barry," Bill Hader struggled to get the career he wanted.

And while the 44-year-old has since received plaudits for his writing, directing and acting, he has been quick to point out that talent alone hasn't gotten him to where he is today.

Instead, it's been a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Hader recalls how he moved to Los Angles in 1999 with aspirations of one day being a director. He spent most of his 20s working as a production assistant, a postproduction assistant and then as an assistant editor on a reality TV show.

"During that time, I realized I hadn't done anything creative," he said. "I hadn't made anything. And you lose your confidence."

The "Superbad" actor decided to take improv classes on the recommendation of a friend, and quickly saw his fortunes turn around.

"I got incredibly lucky," he said. "['Will & Grace' star] Megan Mullally saw a show that got me an audition for 'Saturday Night Live.'"

But that wasn't Hader's only lucky break. In an interview on the Prestige TV Podcast, he added that his timing in starting improv comedy couldn't have been better.

"It is never lost on me that I happened to come to the attention of Lorne Michaels a season or two after Jimmy Fallon left [SNL]," he said.

Fallon's absence, Hader said, meant that his brand of comedy fit exactly what the show was looking for.

"They were like, 'it would be great to have another guy who did impressions on the show,'" Hader said. "That's just luck. If they had someone else and I was trying to get on, I would not have been on that show."

He called the transition to "Saturday Night Live" like going from "preschool to Harvard overnight," adding that it took him around four years to feel comfortable in his role.

Hader's career advice for young people trying to make it in entertainment is simple: "Put yourself out there."

"You just have to be really persistent and do s--t jobs," he told the magazine. "I had nothing to fall back on."

