Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

BetMGM wagers that new technology, football can lead to a resurgence

By Contessa Brewer,CNBC

OXON HILL, MD – JANUARY 23: The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Sunday, January 23, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • BetMGM is trying to regain market share after losing ground in sports betting and online casino games.
  • It's banking on technology like modeling and predictive AI features, and a digital wallet that allows people to take home what they win in Nevada.
  • CEO Adam Greenblatt told CNBC the company has had a 125% increase in first-time depositors in Las Vegas so far this NFL season.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

As BetMGM tries to regain momentum in the gaming market, it's banking in part on gains in NFL betting and the draw of new technology.

The company is the third largest U.S. sportsbook by market share, but has lost ground in recent years in both sports gambling and igaming, or online casino gambling, where it once held the number one position.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

CEO Adam Greenblatt is counting on newly launched technology to woo customers, he told CNBC on Tuesday at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

He cited the company's integration this year of Angstrom, which uses modeling and predictive AI for data analytics, risk and pricing. During the spring baseball season, BetMGM credited the new tech for powering a 209% increase in MLB home run betting over the same time frame a year earlier.

BetMGM in August launched a single, digital wallet for betting in Nevada. It means customers can take home what they win in the same app, which reduces friction. And Greenblatt said it's already boosting results this football season.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Trump Media stock soars up to 19% as DJT extends longest rally since June

news 39 mins ago

Ina Garten and husband Jeffrey almost got divorced once: The 1 thing that helped keep them together for 56 years

"What we are seeing now, year on year, season to date for NFL, 125% increase in first-time depositors in Vegas. And what's particularly exciting is that more than 50% of those players who signed up for the first time with BetMGM in Nevada are playing when they get to their home states," Greenblatt told CNBC.

Though BetMGM fell from first to third place in the lucrative igaming segment, where margins are higher and the potential total addressable market is greater, the company's chief executive is optimistic he has a winning formula.

"Our players are coming back from week to week in a way, in a more engaged way than in prior periods," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us