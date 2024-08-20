Money Report

Beyoncé launches whiskey line with LVMH's Moët Hennessy

By Justine Fisher,CNBC

Courtesy: Moët Hennessy
  • Beyoncé is entering the luxury liquor business with the launch of a new whiskey line, dubbed SirDavis, in collaboration with LVMH's Moët Hennessy.
  • LVMH's wine and spirits division is looking to expand in the American whiskey market.
  • The singer joins Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney and other celebrities using their status to elevate premium liquor brands.

Beyoncé is holding her whiskey up high.

The megastar is entering the luxury liquor business with the launch of a new whiskey line in collaboration with LVMH's Moët Hennessy, the brand announced in a press release Tuesday.

Beyoncé shared the news holding up a glass of the whiskey, dubbed SirDavis, in a promotional Instagram post with the caption, "DAVIS IN MY BONES," and a link to the liquor's website.

Following a growing trend of consumers seeking luxury spirits, Beyoncé joins Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney and more celebrities who are using their status to elevate premium liquor brands.

As LVMH's wine and spirits division expands in the American whiskey market, SirDavis also serves to honor Beyoncé's heritage. SirDavis is named for Davis Hogue, Beyoncé's great-grandfather who stashed whiskey bottles as a farmer during Prohibition in the South, according to the release.

"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated," Beyoncé said. "SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

The whiskey line is headquartered out of Houston, Beyoncé's hometown. Crafted and bottled in Texas, SirDavis marks Moët Hennessy's first spirit brand developed by the company entirely in the U.S., according to the release.

SirDavis comprises 51% rye and 49% malted barley and is matured in sherry casks, which the distiller said creates a profile of "bold sophistication."

The tall bottle, which features a bronzed horse, is also a nod to Beyoncé's most recent albums.

Retailing for $89 a bottle, SirDavis will be available in September.

