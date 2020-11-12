Biden Campaign Officials Criticize How Facebook Handled the Election and Its Aftermath

Biden campaign officials have been mounting their criticisms of Facebook's handling of the 2020 election, misinformation and its general impact on democracy.

The criticisms could signal that the incoming administration may have the appetite to take antitrust action against the social media company.

Several Biden campaign officials have criticized Facebook's handling of the 2020 election, suggesting that the incoming administration may not go easy on the company, which has come under increasing government scrutiny in recent years.

Facebook currently faces antitrust probes and investigations from several federal and state bodies. Among them is the Federal Trade Commission, which is likely to sue Facebook for antitrust violations before the end of the month, according to a report last week from Politico. Since first testifying before Congress in 2018 about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been called to explain his company's actions to government officials multiple times. In 2020 alone, he has testified before the House Antitrust Subcommittee, Senate Commerce Committee and the FTC.

Now, Biden officials have signaled they're paying close attention.

On Wednesday, Megan Clasen, a senior paid media advisor for the Biden campaign, criticized Facebook's choice of words indicating that Biden had won the election.

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, Decision Desk HQ, AP, Reuter’s, New York Times, Vox, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Washington Post, BBC, USA Today, NPR, Politico, Business Insider:

Biden won the presidency



Facebook: pic.twitter.com/HKqPRVbbt8 — Megan Clasen (@MeganClasen) November 11, 2020

Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, went on a 10-tweet condemnation of Facebook's handling of misinformation on Monday:

We knew this would happen. We pleaded with Facebook for over a year to be serious about these problems. They have not.



Our democracy is on the line. We need answers. — Bill Russo (@BillR) November 10, 2020

In response to these tweets, a Facebook spokesman noted that others, albeit no Biden campaign officials, have praised the company's handling of the election.

Biden campaign Digital Director Rob Flaherty has also posted several tweets criticizing company's policies on political ads.

A thing worth highlighting here is that, like, 80% of the problems with facebook are on the organic side, not the ads side. This ads policy was largely a distraction, but they *still* are finding a way to get it wrong. https://t.co/y0cnwPabXG — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) October 30, 2020

Flaherty on Wednesday once again criticized Facebook's ad policies, this time taking issue with the company's decision to not allow any political ads until December -- a decision that impacts the campaigns for the two upcoming Senate run-off elections in Georgia. After Facebook Director of Product Management Rob Leathern tweeted that the company did not have the technical capabilities to allow ads in one specific state while blocking them in others, Flaherty responded with a link to a Facebook statement from December 2018 in which the company announced that it would not allow local political ads in the state of Washington.

"Starting December 28, Facebook will not accept ads that relate to Washington's state or local elected officials, candidates, elections or ballot initiatives." https://t.co/zL4BE2WFkPhttps://t.co/GCHmTxPzzQ — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 11, 2020

Biden officials have made other complaints against Facebook well before the election. In September, the campaign sent a letter to Zuckerberg accusing the platform of backsliding on its work to protect democracy in the U.S.

Specifically, the campaign criticized Facebook's decision not to take action prohibit a video posted on the Trump campaign's Facebook page featuring Donald Trump Jr. claiming without evidence that his father's opponents have a plan "to add millions of fraudulent ballots that can cancel your vote and overturn the election."

"No company that considers itself a force for good in democracy, and that purports to take voter suppression seriously, would allow this dangerous claptrap to be spread to millions of people," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in the letter. "Removing this video should have been the easiest of easy calls under your policies, yet it remains up today."