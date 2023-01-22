President Joe Biden made a surprise video appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during host Aubrey Plaza's monologue.

The "White Lotus" star, who, like Biden, is from Delaware, joked that she was voted the most famous person from the state, beating out the president.

Many viewers took to Twitter to question whether the president's appearance was real, or if the video was generated by AI, but Biden shared the clip on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

"That's a fact and he was pissed, he was livid," Plaza said.

President Biden has a message for Aubrey pic.twitter.com/VLH4Ag2xPp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2023

Biden then appeared via video and said, "Aubrey, you're the most famous person out of Delaware and there's no question about that. We're just grateful you made it out of 'White Lotus' alive."

Despite Biden's willingness to get in on the Delaware joke, cast members didn't spare any punches and poked fun at his treatment of classified materials later in the show.

The FBI said Saturday that more classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington residence, marking the fourth time since November that classified records or materials have been found at a private address of Biden's.