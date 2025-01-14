Biden opens federal land for AI data centers, sets rules for developers

President Biden issued a new executive order to speed the construction of artificial intelligence data centers and bolster national security.

The move empowers the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy to lease federal sites to build out data centers with clean energy resources.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday aimed at speeding domestic construction of artificial intelligence infrastructure and shoring up the national security risk involved in the technology.

The move empowers the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy to lease federal sites for gigawatt-scale AI data centers.

"AI is poised to have large effects across our economy, including in health care, transportation, education, and beyond, and it is too important to be offshored," the White House said in a release.

The order also issued guidelines for AI developers using the sites to not only build, operate and maintain the leased centers at full cost, but also to deliver clean energy resources to match their capacity needs to prevent increases in electricity costs.

AI models, especially large language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, rely on data centers to train on vast amounts of data and generate more sophisticated, human-like answers to user prompts. To cool the power-intensive structures, AI developers have had to increase water consumption, which critics have pointed out as harmful to the environment and unsustainable in the long run.

Tech firms have responded by exploring other forms of power to maintain their data centers. In recent months, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have each announced nuclear power deals, with Microsoft signing a deal with Constellation to bring the Three Mile Island reactor back online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.