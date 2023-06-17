Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Biden Plugs Pro-Union Record, Economic Agenda at His First Major 2024 Campaign Rally

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • President Joe Biden on Saturday marked the first major event of his 2024 reelection campaign with a union rally in Philadelphia.
  • He unveiled endorsements, plugged his pro-union record and spoke about his economic agenda.

President Joe Biden on Saturday marked the first major event of his 2024 reelection campaign with a union rally, highlighting boosts for the middle class through his economic agenda.

Biden announced an early endorsement from AFL-CIO, a federation of 60 unions worldwide, representing 12.5 million workers. "I'm proud to be the most pro-union president in American history," he told the crowd in Philadelphia.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Biden spoke about the legislation enacted during his first term, such as pandemic relief, last year's sweeping climate, health and tax package and the recent bipartisan debt ceiling deal.

He also renewed his call for tax reform, which has been a challenge during his first term, even among some Democrats. He also once again called for a minimum tax on billionaires.

"It's about time the super wealthy start paying their fair share," Biden said, but he again stressed his pledge that no one making less than $400,000 will pay more in federal income taxes.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us