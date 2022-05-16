Biden Set to Redeploy U.S. Troops to Somalia, Reversing Trump Withdrawal

Biden approved a Pentagon plan that will redeploy U.S. troops to Somalia, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

The move is a reversal of former President Donald Trump's order to withdraw U.S. servicemembers from the war-torn country.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden approved a plan to redeploy U.S. troops to Somalia, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

The move, a reversal of former President Donald Trump's order in 2020 to withdraw U.S. servicemembers, comes amid concerns that the extremist group al-Shabab could soon pose a larger threat to the region.

The official said that U.S. troops already stationed overseas would move to Somalia. It was not immediately clear how many ground forces would relocate to the war-torn country.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The New York Times, which first reported the move, cited unnamed officials saying several hundred troops would be deployed. The Times also reported that Biden had signed off on the proposal from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin earlier this month.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.