Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin briefly tops $70,000 for the first time since June as investors await earnings, Election Day

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Bitcoin briefly tops $70,000 for the first time since June as investors await earnings, Election Day
Omer Taha Cetin | Anadolu | Getty Images

Bitcoin briefly climbed above $70,000 as investors braced themselves for MicroStrategy earnings and counted the days to the U.S. presidential election.

The price of bitcoin was last higher by about 3% at $69,925.00, according to Coin Metrics. At about 6:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, it touched $70,207.02 and has been oscillating since.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Stocks tied to the price of the cryptocurrency were little changed in extended trading. In regular trading on Monday, crypto exchange platform Coinbase gained 5% and bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy jumped nearly 9%.

The last time bitcoin touched $70,000 was in June. It has tested that level several times this year, after hitting a record in March of $73,797.68. Earlier forays above $70,000 have been mere blips.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Optimism is building ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week. Bitcoin has been confined to a tight range between $55,000 and $70,000. However, it may be poised for a breakout with stocks hitting new highs this month, Election Day on Nov. 5 and another Federal Reserve rate policy decision on Nov. 7.

Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump has been courting the crypto industry this year and presented himself as the pro-crypto candidate. Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris has been more muted on crypto, and the industry is split on how her potential presidency could affect crypto companies. The outcome is widely viewed as a key catalyst for the price of bitcoin, but investors have watching and waiting as the election approaches. Last week, bitcoin surged toward $70,000, but it ultimately fell short of the threshold.

Elsewhere, investors are watching for earnings from Coinbase and MicroStrategy, both slated for Wednesday. On Monday, MicroStrategy, which trades as a high-beta play on the price of bitcoin, recorded its highest close since March 15, 2000. 

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 53 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets opens mixed, Nikkei slips to give up previous day's gains

MicroStrategy is looking to extend its seven-week win streak, its longest since rally since an 11-week streak that ended in late October 2010.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us