Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bitcoin gains as Trump reportedly plans crypto executive order

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Bitcoin gains as Trump reportedly plans crypto executive order
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin rejoined the crypto rally on Friday amid reports that President-elect Donald Trump could release an executive order making crypto a national priority as soon as day 1 of his new term.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by nearly 2% at $102,639.13, according to Coin Metrics. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, was up another 1%, after a 4% increase Thursday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of exchange operators Coinbase and Robinhood advanced about 3% each in premarket trading. Trading activity in small cap cryptocurrencies benefits trading platforms. Appetite for smaller cap, higher risk coins has grown ahead of Trump's inauguration, with litecoin and XRP surging double digits in the past two days.

The moves follow a Bloomberg report late Thursday that Trump could create the crypto advisory council he previously promised, giving the industry a voice within his administration. A bitcoin stockpile is part of discussions about a possible executive order that would cover several areas of crypto policy, the New York Times reported the same day.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Coins and crypto projects outside of bitcoin arguably stand to gain more from clear and supportive policy and regulation as they've been more of a target of Biden administration lawsuits and alleged banking discrimination. Some investors say bitcoin could see a rocket ship rally, however, if a national stockpile or reserve is implemented.

Bitcoin has been trading closely with stocks so far this year. It's been in consolidation mode since late December, when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sounded an inflation alarm that subsided this week after two cool December inflation reports. Bitcoin ETFs have seen more than $1 billion in inflows in the past two days.

Investors expect any announcements from the incoming administration next week to send bitcoin higher – potentially to a new record. Heightened expectations come after warnings from Wall Street this month that although having a pro-crypto Congress and White House in 2025 is sure to be supportive for innovation in the industry and asset class, it could take a while before the market feels the impact.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Trump tariff threats fuel frontloading of trade shipments into U.S., led by China

news 19 mins ago

Billionaire LinkedIn co-founder: 3 traits help you succeed as an entrepreneur—No. 1 is ‘insanely great ambition'

"The new administration and a new SEC chairman opens the door for new opportunity in cryptocurrency innovation," JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington said in a note this week. However, he added, "we don't see a next wave of cryptocurrency [exchange-traded product] launches as being meaningful for the crypto ecosystem given much smaller market capitalization of other tokens and far lower investor interest."

Bitcoin's record is $108,327.01, from Dec. 17. It's up 9% in 2025.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us