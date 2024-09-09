Bitcoin rebounds from its worst week in more than a year, jumping above $57,000

Bitcoin jumped Monday evening and topped $57,000 after Wall Street's rebound from its worst week of the year.

Last week, bitcoin tumbled 9% for its worst weekly performance since August 2023.

For bitcoin, similar to other risk assets, September is a historically weak month.

The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 5.6% at $57,4449.00, according to Coin Metrics. Last week, bitcoin tumbled 9% for its worst weekly performance since August 2023.

In regular trading, Coinbase and MicroStrategy climbed 5.2% and 9.2%, respectively, on Monday. Those stocks rose as the S&P 500 broke a four-day losing streak and the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1%. The three major averages last week posted their worst weekly performance in 2024.

Bitcoin has been trading range bound for most of the year. Last week, it briefly fell below its floor of about $55,000. Analysts have warned that cryptocurrency lacks major catalysts at the moment and that in their absence, prices are likely to be sensitive to macro factors and continue to consolidate.

"For bitcoin to experience some upside in the upcoming week, it is essential for the U.S. equity markets to find some stability or positive momentum, potentially leading to a decrease in [crypto] ETF outflows," Bitfinex analysts said in a note Monday. "This relief in the equity markets could help alleviate selling pressure on bitcoin, providing a conducive environment for a recovery."