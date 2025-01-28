Boeing CEO lays out recovery plan after company's biggest annual loss since 2020

Boeing posted a nearly $4 billion loss for the fourth quarter.

The company has taken charges that span its defense and commercial airplane units.

CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company is making progress on stabilizing the manufacturer.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg on Tuesday laid out a recovery plan for the company that includes focusing on core businesses as he faces investors antsy for answers after the plane maker posted its sixth consecutive annual loss.

Boeing lost $3.86 billion in the last three months of 2024, taking about $3 billion in charges in its commercial aircraft unit and its defense and space business spanning aircraft from the Boeing 767 to the KC-46 tanker to the long-delayed pair of 747s that are set to serve as new Air Force One planes.

Boeing's results were impacted, as expected, by a nearly two-month machinist strike that idled work on most of its aircraft and lengthened delivery delays to customers, which pay for the bulk of their planes when they're received. Boeing said it burned through $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter, a difficult end to what was supposed to be a turnaround year. The company burned through $14.31 billion in 2024.

Boeing's shares were little changed on Tuesday. The company released preliminary results last week showing a bigger loss and lower revenue than analysts expected.

The company's annual loss totaled $11.83 billion, its largest since 2020, when it was grappling with a grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two fatal crashes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"While it was a challenging year, we are seeing encouraging signs of progress as we work together to turn around our company," Ortberg said in a staff memo.

Ortberg, a longtime aerospace executive whom Boeing hired out of retirement over the summer, said the company is focused on stabilizing output, fixing the company's culture and refocusing on its main businesses.

"We are also preparing for the path ahead by continuing to make investments in our core businesses while streamlining our portfolio in areas that are not core to our future," Ortberg said.

He is likely going to face questions during the company's earnings call later Tuesday on Boeing's progress with potentially spinning off units like its Jeppesen navigation unit.

Boeing didn't provide financial targets for 2025 on Tuesday, but executives will face questions about their production rate expectations.

Its defense unit's revenue fell 20% to $5.4 billion for the quarter, and it took $1.7 billion in pretax charges.

"While charges for the quarter in BDS are disappointing, we have completed deep dives on all of our challenging fixed-price development programs," Ortberg said. "We are now more proactive and clear-eyed on the risks."

The commercial aircraft unit revenue fell 55% to $4.76 billion.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting:

Loss per share: $5.90 adjusted vs. $3.00 expected

$5.90 adjusted vs. $3.00 expected Revenue: $15.24 billion vs. expected $16.21 billion

The company last posted a profit in 2018. In addition to the crashes and Covid, it has faced a host of manufacturing defects and cost overruns, and early last year, a near-catastrophic midair blowout of a door panel on a nearly new Max 9 jetliner as it climbed out of Portland, Oregon.

After the strike ended in November, Boeing resumed production of its 737 Max aircraft in December, and earlier this month, it restarted test flights of its 777X aircraft, which haven't yet been certified by the FAA. Boeing is also working to certify the Max 7 and Max 10 aircraft, the smallest and largest models in the single-aisle Max family.

While airline CEOs have largely supported Ortberg, key Boeing customers are still logging the effects of the delivery delays.

American Airlines said over the weekend it made further cuts to its schedule because of late deliveries of new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which it also planned to use to launch a premium-seat-heavy configuration to capitalize on a consumer shift toward pricier, roomier seats.

It plans to suspend service between Miami and Paris in June and July, and cut down on frequencies between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International to London in May, as well as from Dallas to Honolulu in June.

"We'll be proactively reaching out to our impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements and remain committed to mitigating the impact of these Boeing delays while continuing to offer a comprehensive global network," American said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CEO of European budget airline Ryanair, Michael O'Leary, said Monday that the company had to cut its passenger traffic goal for the year because of "frustrating" Boeing delivery delays.

Ortberg and other Boeing leaders are likely to face questions during the 10 a.m. ET analyst call about cost overruns and delays in the company's defense division, including for the Air Force One aircraft, as well as potential tariffs and other policies of the new Trump administration.