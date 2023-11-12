Boeing close to Emirates deal for more 777 jets, reports say

Boeing and Emirates are reportedly close to a major order of 777 jets, which would further bolster the airline's existing fleet and orders for the widebody aircraft.

Boeing and Emirates are reportedly close to a major order of 777 jets, which would further bolster the airline's existing position flying world's largest fleet of the widebody aircraft type.

The deal is expected to feature "several dozen" of the jets, according to Bloomberg and Reuters, citing sources familiar with the negotiation. That would add to Emirates' existing order backlog for 155 of the 777X aircraft, the reports noted.

Emirates is also reportedly looking to add some of Boeing's 787 aircraft in the order, as well as negotiating with Airbus for an order of A350 planes.

Boeing and Emirates did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the reports.