Boeing machinists reject new labor contract extending more than 5-week strike

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

People hold sings during a strike rally for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) at the Seattle Union Hall in Seattle, Washington, on October 15, 2024.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images
  • Boeing machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier proposal.
  • The labor deal includes 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401(k) contributions and other changes.
  • Getting to a deal and ending the strike is new CEO Kelly Ortberg's priority, as Boeing will continue to burn cash through 2025.

Boeing machinists rejected a new labor deal that included 35% wage increases over four years, their union said Wednesday, extending a more than five-week strike that has halted most of the company's aircraft production, which is centered in the Seattle area.

