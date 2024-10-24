Boeing machinists reject new labor contract extending more than 5-week strike

Boeing machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier proposal.

The labor deal includes 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401(k) contributions and other changes.

Getting to a deal and ending the strike is new CEO Kelly Ortberg's priority, as Boeing will continue to burn cash through 2025.

Boeing machinists rejected a new labor deal that included 35% wage increases over four years, their union said Wednesday, extending a more than five-week strike that has halted most of the company's aircraft production, which is centered in the Seattle area.

