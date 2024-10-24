Boeing machinists reject new labor contract extending more than 5-week strike

- Boeing machinists walked off the job on Sept. 13 after overwhelmingly rejecting an earlier proposal.
- The labor deal includes 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401(k) contributions and other changes.
- Getting to a deal and ending the strike is new CEO Kelly Ortberg's priority, as Boeing will continue to burn cash through 2025.
Boeing machinists rejected a new labor deal that included 35% wage increases over four years, their union said Wednesday, extending a more than five-week strike that has halted most of the company's aircraft production, which is centered in the Seattle area.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC