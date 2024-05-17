Boeing shareholders re-elect departing CEO Calhoun to board

Boeing shareholders re-elected outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun to the company's board, according to a preliminary vote tally.

New board chair Steve Mollenkopf said he has sought feedback on Calhoun's successor from investors and Boeing's customers.

Calhoun told shareholders that the company's focus is on stabilizing its production and quality after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 earlier this year.

Boeing shareholders voted to re-elect the outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun to the board of directors, a preliminary tally on Friday showed, as he sought to reassure investors that the manufacturer is on the path to stability amid its latest safety crisis.

Calhoun in March said he will step down by year's end, months after a door plug panel blew out midflight from a Boeing 737 Max 9, ushering in new scrutiny of the manufacturer's safety and quality control issues. Boeing also replaced its board chair and the head of its commercial airplane unit in the shakeup.

Boeing's new chairman, Steve Mollenkopf, told shareholders at the company's annual meeting Friday that he has consulted with investors and customers on Calhoun's successor. Proxy advisor Glass Lewis had recommended that shareholders vote against Calhoun and two other board members.

Boeing's latest problems have driven down deliveries of new aircraft, frustrating airline executives who have complained about having to change their flight schedules and scale back staffing. It has also further strained Boeing's relationship with its regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, which has ramped up inspections of the manufacturer.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department said Boeing violated a 2021 settlement that protected the company from criminal charges tied to the two fatal 737 Max crashes, opening Boeing up to potential U.S. prosecution.