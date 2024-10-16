Bogg Bag CEO calls this character trait a ‘must' for employees: ‘I can tell if you have it within minutes'

Some bosses see a strong work ethic or a willingness to learn as the top quality they seek in employees. Kim Vaccarella's number one trait is a bit less conventional: You've got to be fun-loving if you want to work with the creator of the viral Bogg Bag.

Vaccarella is the 54-year-old founder and CEO of Bogg Bag, which makes waterproof beach totes and accessories. Initially launched in 2008, the business has sold over 3 million bags in total and is projected to bring in $100 million in revenue this year, she tells CNBC Make It.

Before running her company full-time, Vacarella was in hustle mode: She worked as controller for a real estate lending firm for over 20 years but often juggled two or more jobs to bring in extra income — including a stint as a birthday party clown.

It wasn't until launching Bogg Bag that she was truly able to find gratification at work, says Vacarella. She credits her success to her 50 employees. They often chat and crack jokes while they work, she says, and participate in TikTok trends for the brand's social media accounts.

It all plays a role in fostering camaraderie and improving the overall office culture, according to Vaccarella: The staff often collaborates to get tasks done more efficiently. "If you don't fit within that culture, that's a red flag for me," she says, adding: "I can generally tell if you have it within minutes. … I want you to be upbeat while you're here."

'We're going to work, but we're going to have fun'

If you show you're lively and answer questions with a positive attitude during a job interview, Vaccarella is more likely to gravitate to you than to someone who gives off the impression that they're looking to just keep their head down, she says.

"Asking about their previous work, families, and vibes always opens up to good conversation and gives a great idea on whether the candidate is family focused or an autonomous employee," she says. "We're going to work, but we're going to have fun."

Employees with that mindset can see positive impacts in creativity, relationships, productivity and psychological wellness, according to a 2023 study from Taiwan's National Central University, which surveyed 508 workers.

In other words, upbeat bosses who enjoy themselves often get the most out of their workers. That's why other CEOs and business leaders, including Barbara Corcoran, have a similar outlook.

"I put fun before anything," she said in a TikTok video posted in June. "In sales, you like who you're working with, but you don't really, totally like them because they're going after your market. So you have friend-enemies. I believe when you have fun with your people, it's a great equalizer."

"When people laugh together, they come up with new ideas [because] they loosen up," she added.

This kind of mindset should not be confused with toxic positivity, which is when people feel pressured to always put an optimistic spin on things. In the workplace, that can mean believing you have to suppress or invalidate negative feelings to keep your job.

No one is going to be the "happiest person everyday," Vaccarella says. Pretending to be enthusiastic and cheerful all the time can lead to anxiety, depression and feelings of inadequacy over time, research shows.

Vacarella wants employees who can help her foster an engaged and enjoyable yet productive company culture. That can also mean being forthcoming when something is wrong.

When workers feel comfortable speaking up about an issue that bothers them or when they have trouble collaborating with colleagues, it can allow a manager to offer support and help resolve the issue before it festers and gets worse, according to a 2023 Harvard Business Review article written by leadership expert Dr. Timothy Clark.

For Vacarella, getting those issues ironed out quickly makes it easier to get back to the crux of her company's culture, which she describes in four words: "Carry on the fun."

