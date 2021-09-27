Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

‘Bridgerton' Tops Netflix's List of Most Watched TV Shows Ever, While ‘Extraction' Leads Among Movies

By Alex Sherman, CNBC

Netflix
  • Netflix released new top 10 lists for its most-ever watched TV shows and films.
  • "Bridgerton: Season 1" was the most watched TV series with 82 million accounts tuning in for at least two minutes in its first 28 days on Netflix, the company said.
  • "Extraction" was the most-watched movie.

Netflix said on Monday that the first season of "Bridgerton" was its most watched TV series ever, with 82 million subscribers tuning in for at least two minutes in its first 28 days on the service.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO, released Netflix's latest list of its most-popular TV shows and movies while speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. Sarandos showed a slide that included the top 10 in each category.

"Bridgerton," a period piece about 19th century British royalty produced by Shonda Rhimes, premiered in December. French series "Lupin: Part 1" and season one of "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, tied for second on the list, with 76 million accounts.

Money Report

Markets 6 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Lower Start as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rises

business 27 mins ago

AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Chip Shortage Likely to End Next Year

Among movies, the action film "Extraction" earned the No. 1 spot. The film about a captured CIA agent was watched by 99 million accounts in the first 28 days, Netflix said.

"Bird Box," a post-apocalyptic horror film, and the action-comedy "Spenser Confidential" were the second- and third-most popular films, according to the company.

All the films and series on the list were Netflix originals.

Netflix has invested billions of dollars in original content to drive subscriptions, which have topped 200 million globally. The company has pledged in recent years to be more transparent with creators and subscribers in terms of how many people are watching shows and movies, data that's not tracked by conventional ratings systems such as Nielsen.

Netflix also released data on overall engagement, which measures the total number of hours spent watching a series or film. "Bridgerton" also finished first using that metric among TV shows, followed by "Money Heist: Part 4" and "Stranger Things 3."

In the film category, "Bird Box" had the highest engagement. "Extraction" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, finished second and third, respectively.

WATCH: BofA Netflix analyst on the streaming giant

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyUS: NewsentertainmentmediaMovies
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us