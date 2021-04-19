business

Britain Intervenes in Nvidia's $40 Billion Arm Takeover on National Security Concerns

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Getty
  • The notice was issued by Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden on Monday.
  • It's not clear what the national security grounds are but the government said Dowden "considered advice received from officials across the investment security community."

The U.K. government has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) on Nvidia's proposed $40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm on national security grounds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The notice was issued by Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden on Monday.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

THE 6IX: Major Racing Event Coming to Hard Rock Stadium, Milestone Number Reached in Vaccines Distributed

Florida 6 mins ago

Federal Investigators to Probe Central Florida School District's Policing Plan

It's not clear what the national security grounds are but the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Dowden "considered advice received from officials across the investment security community."

The Competition and Markets Authority has been instructed to compile a report for Dowden on the competition and national security aspects of the deal before July 30.

"Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of Arm, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," said Dowden in a statement. "As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the U.K.'s independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions."

He added: "We want to support our thriving UK tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this." 

A spokesperson for Nvidia said: "We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues. We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal."

Arm, which is currently owned by SoftBank, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessTechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us