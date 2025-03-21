Money Report

Britain's Heathrow Airport closes Friday after substation fire causes ‘significant power outage'

By Monica Pitrelli, CNBC

A plane taking off from Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom.
Tim Ireland | Xinhua | Getty Images

Britain's Heathrow Airport closed on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a power outage, airport officials said.

"Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation. Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens," the spokesperson said.

The airport will remain closed until at least 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

