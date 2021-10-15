British Lawmaker Stabbed Multiple Times in Southeast England, Man Arrested

The attack happened at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, in the southeast of England.

LONDON — British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times on Friday at a church in southeast England.

The attack happened at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, in the county of Essex. Sky News reported that 69-year-old Amess, an MP from the ruling Conservative Party, is receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. The broadcaster also reported that a man had walked into his constituency surgery and stabbed him multiple times.

Essex Police tweeted that a person had been arrested following an incident in Leigh-on-Sea, and would update with more information.

Amess represents the Southend West constituency and was first elected to Parliament to represent Basildon in 1983.

John Lamb, a local politician in the area who was present at the scene, told Reuters: "He was stabbed several times ... We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

The BBC reported that an air ambulance had been sent to the scene.

'Praying for a full recovery'

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said his thoughts were with Amess and his family at this "awful time."

"Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life," he said via Twitter.

Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron called the attack "very alarming." "My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family," he said.

In 2016, British lawmaker Jo Cox was shot dead while meeting with constituents in an attack that halted campaigning over the Brexit referendum vote.