Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bumble jumps 26% as dating company plans to axe 30% of workforce

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble speaks onstage during Vox Media’s 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)
Jerod Harris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
  • Bumble shares rallied after the company said it plans to lay off 30% of its workforce, or about 240 roles.
  • The dating app maker estimates that the reductions will help it save $40 million annually.
  • Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who stepped down as CEO at the beginning of 2024, returned to the role earlier this year.

Bumble shares rallied more than 26% Wednesday after the dating app company revealed in a securities filing that it intends to slash 30% of its workforce, or about 240 roles.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The layoffs will result in $13 million to $18 million in charges for the company hitting in the third and fourth quarters of this year. Management estimates that the reductions will help the company save $40 million annually.

Bumble said the cuts are part of a reconfiguration of its "operating structure to optimize execution on its strategic priorities." The company said it plans to invest savings into new product and technology development.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Shares of the dating app company have plunged since their debut on the public markets in 2021. Its market value has plummeted from $7.7 billion to about $538 million as of Tuesday's close.

Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who stepped down as CEO at the beginning of 2024, returned to the role earlier this year.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify live before Senate banking panel

news 14 mins ago

Drone maker AeroVironment shares pop 20% on earnings beat

Along with the job cuts, Bumble updated its previously announced forecast for the current quarter.

The company now expects revenues to range between $244 million and $249 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $88 million and $93 million.

That's up from the $235 million to $243 million in revenue and $79 million to $84 million in adjusted EBITDA forecast with Bumble's first-quarter results last month.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us