BYD beats Tesla in European EV sales despite EU tariffs in ‘watershed moment,' report says

New car registrations data from JATO Dynamics shows that BYD's Europe volumes rose 359% in April from last year.

BYD's success in the EU comes despite the economic bloc's imposition of punitive tariffs on battery electric vehicles made in China last October.

BYD sold more pure battery electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla for the first time ever last month — a "watershed moment" for the region's car market, according to a report from JATO Dynamics.

Over the same period, Tesla reported yet another monthly drop, with total volumes down 49%, JATO said. That follows protests against CEO Elon Musk and the company in the region.

According to Felipe Munoz, global automotive analyst at JATO, though the difference between the two brands' monthly sales totals is relatively small, the implications of BYD beating out Tesla "are enormous."

"This is a watershed moment for Europe's car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European BEV market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022," Munoz said.

JATO added that BYD is also beating well established European car brands across the region, outselling Fiat and Seat in France, for example.

That growth comes even before production begins at its new plant in Hungary, which is expected to become the center of European production operations.

Tariff shrug

The punitive tariffs appeared to be favorable to Tesla, assigning its made-in-China vehicles a 7.8% duty compared with BYD's 17%. Other Chinese EV makers were given tariffs as high as about 35%. The EU also has a standard 10% car import duty.

JATO's report said that while tariffs had an initial impact on the sales of Chinese automakers, the companies have mitigated it by expanding and diversifying their European line-ups with the introduction of plug-in hybrids.

"China is not only the world leader in BEVs; its automakers are global leaders in plug-in hybrid vehicles too," Munoz said.

Battery EVs run entirely on electricity, while hybrid vehicles combine an electric battery with an internal combustion engine. Hybrid vehicles have not yet been targeted by EU tariffs.

Meanwhile, there has been growing demand in the region's EV segment, with JATO data showing that registrations of battery EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are up by 28% and 31%, respectively, despite declines among internal combustion engine vehicles.

Registrations of all electric vehicles made by Chinese automakers in April rose by 59% year on year, reaching almost 15,300 units in April, the report added.

Ahead of the EU's tariff decision last year, Rhodium had predicted that tariffs would need to be as high as 55% for the European market to be unattractive for Chinese EV exporters.

In March, it was revealed that Tesla, which only sells pure battery vehicles, fell behind BYD in total annual sales.

Tesla's shares have fallen over 10% over the same period amid blowback from Musk's involvement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The CEO recently committed to leading Tesla for the next five years.

BYD shares were up 3.9% in Hong Kong trading on Friday and have surged about 78% year to date.