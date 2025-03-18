Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

BYD shares rally after it rolls out new technology that charges EVs in five minutes

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Brand new unregistered BYD electric cars are displayed for sale outside a BYD dealership, on February 20, 2025 in Bristol, England.
Anna Barclay | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.
  • BYD on Monday unveiled a new "Super e-Platform" technology, which it says will be capable of peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts.
  • The EV giant says this will allow cars that use the technology to achieve 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) of range with just 5 minutes of charging.
A BYD Plus DM-i electric vehicle is seen on display at a showroom in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on March 11, 2025.
Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images
A BYD Plus DM-i electric vehicle is seen on display at a showroom in the Jing'an district of Shanghai on March 11, 2025.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of China's BYD rallied on Tuesday after the company announced a new technology that it claims can charge electric vehicles almost as quickly as it takes to fill a gasoline car.

BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped more than 6% shortly after the open, notching a new a 52-week high. They were last seen trading around 4.1% higher.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

BYD on Monday unveiled a new "Super e-Platform" technology, which it says will be capable of peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts. The EV giant says this will allow cars that use the technology to achieve 400 kilometers (roughly 249 miles) of range with just 5 minutes of charging.

CNBC could not independently verify these claims.

"The ultimate solution is to make charging as quick as refueling a gasoline car," Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, said at the launch event, according to a press release.

Money Report

news 52 mins ago

Shares in Japan's largest trading houses rally after Buffett's Berkshire hikes stake

news 1 hour ago

Billionaire Ray Dalio attributes his success to meditation — and shares his ‘best advice' for others

Xing Lei, an independent China autos analyst, described the technological advancements of BYD's new battery platform as "out of this word" and a "heartbreaking" development for its foreign competitors.

"Just when everybody's focus seems to be turning toward smartification, BYD comes right back and says: no no, we are not done with electrification yet," Lei said in a LinkedIn post.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us