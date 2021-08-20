Capitol Hill Bomb Threat Defendant Floyd Ray Roseberry Charged in Federal Court, Detained Without Bail

Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared in federal court in Washington a day after he claimed to have a bomb in his truck parked outside the Library of Congress.

The Supreme Court, a House office building and the Republican National Committee offices were among those evacuated during the threat by the North Carolina man.

The incident came months after supporters of then-President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the confirmation of the election of Joe Biden.

The North Carolina man who announced he had a bomb in his truck parked on Capitol Hill was charged Friday with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

The man, Floyd Ray Roseberry, was also ordered detained without bail at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., pending a medical screening for the defendant.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered that evaluation after Roseberry said it would be difficult to understand the proceedings because he has been denied medications for his blood pressure and "my mind medicine" since surrendering to police on Thursday.

"My memory isn't that well, sir," Roseberry said during the remote appearance via audio linkup.

"We don't have to see each other eye to eye," Roseberry said at one point, referring to the lack of physical presence or video. "I can tell in your voice you're a good man ... I'm willing to do whatever's asked."

Roseberry, who said he is 51 years old despite authorities saying he is 49, was appointed a federal public defender by Faruqui.

He is next due in court on Wednesday. Roseberry faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison if convicted on the weapon of mass destruction charge.

Prosecutors said they will ask Faruqui to detain him without bail pending trial.

Roseberry's threat led to the evacuation of buildings including the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, the Cannon House Office Building and the offices of the Republican National Committee.

Roseberry parked a pickup truck on a sidewalk outside the library Thursday morning.

He then told cops he had a bomb inside, prompting an hourslong standoff that ended with him surrendering peacefully.

Photo: Sydney Bobb

Before giving up, the Grover, North Carolina, man posted videos on Facebook from his truck, speaking directly to President Joe Biden, whose resignation he demanded as he called for a revolution.

He also called for U.S. airstrikes on the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Roseberry claimed on a video that he had a keg of gunpowder and more than two pounds of the explosive tannerite in the truck. He also suggested there were four other bombs in the D.C. area.

Congress was in recess during the standoff, and the Supreme Court is not in session. There were fewer people working in government buildings on Capitol Hill because of that.

But the bomb threat and big police response to it evoked memories of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. That riot disrupted a joint session of Congress that was confirming the Electoral College victory of Biden.