CEO says CrowdStrike is ‘willing and open' to a resolution with Delta after airline's legal threat

In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said the cybersecurity company is open to finding a resolution with Delta, which threatened legal action after a massive July outage allegedly cost the airline millions.

"If, you know, folks could sit down, have a business conversation around this and try to come to a resolution, obviously we're open to that," Kurtz said. "Delta's a customer, and like any customer, you want to try to get this resolved in the, in the most expeditious way, and we're certainly willing and open to do that."

A faulty update from CrowdStrike led to an outage one expert referred to as "the largest IT outage in history" and affected businesses across the world, including Delta. The airline claimed the outage and resulting flight cancelations cost the company more than $550 million. Delta CEO Ed Bastien told CNBC earlier this month that the airline has "no choice" but to seek damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft, whose systems were affected by the outage.

Kurtz said the issue was an "unfortunate incident" which "caused an impact," adding that CrowdStrike has "tried to work through it" with Delta.

CrowdStrike beat Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue when it reported on Wednesday, but it lowered its full-year guidance after the outage. Kurtz conceded the quarter was "tough," but said the company managed to get large deals completed by the end.

"We really want to be a hallmark of transparency and resiliency in this area," he said. "And that's really what we've talked to customers about, giving them control, giving them assurance it won't happen again, and moving forward, and that's been well-received by our customers."

