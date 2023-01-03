Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon.

Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, tell us that the boom and bust cycle in commodities never stops, and right now that's good news for oil, … natural gas and wheat prices," he said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. Prices of oil, natural gas and wheat roared higher in the first half of the year but stabilized somewhat in the later half as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and pandemic-driven supply snags resolved.

To explain Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark for oil.

He pointed out that Garner was adamant last year that oil would return to its previous trading range once sanctioned Russian oil was rerouted to India and China, and the chart shows that her prediction came true.

Cramer added that she expects oil this year to move between $65 to $70 a barrel on the low end, and to perhaps the mid-$90s and low $100s on the high end.

"She expects this channel to be resilient, and that is why she recommends buying the dips," he said.

For more analysis, watch Cramer's full explanation below.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com