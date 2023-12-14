ChatGPT back online after ‘major outage,' OpenAI says

OpenAI on Thursday said that a major outage on its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT was resolved.

ChatGPT had issues for around 40 minutes, during which service was "intermittently unavailable."

OpenAI did not give an explanation on what caused the latest issues.

OpenAI on Thursday said that a major outage on its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, was resolved.

ChatGPT had issues for around 40 minutes, during which the service was "intermittently unavailable."

OpenAI also said that some users of ChatGPT Enterprise, which is designed for businesses, were encountering "elevated error rates."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT suffered another issue, where the company said around 10% of users may have been unable to send a message to ChatGPT. The AI technology had another major outage in November.

OpenAI did not give an explanation on what caused the latest issues.

ChatGPT broke records as the fastest-growing consumer app in history and now has about 100 million weekly active users, while more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies employ the platform, according to OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed company has had a rocky time of late, as the board fired CEO Sam Altman in November, only for him to be reinstated days later after pressure from employees and investors.

— CNBC's Hayden Field contributed to this article.