news

ChatGPT is down for some users with OpenAI reporting 'elevated error rates'

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
ChatGPT was down for some users on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.

The artificial intelligence chatbot gave some users a "Too many concurrent requests" message, or would not answer questions.

The OpenAI status page showed "elevated error rates" ongoing for 7 hours.

"We are still working on implementing the mitigation for this issue," the alert said. "We will continue to provide updates as progress is made."

OpenAI announced Monday that it reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Last year, the company had around $5.5 billion in ARR but reported a loss of about $5 billion.

ChatGPT rolled out an update to Advanced Voice for paid users on Saturday. The feature improves "intonation and naturalness, making interactions feel more fluid and human-like," according to the release notes.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

