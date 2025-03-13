ChatGPT-owner Open AI says it's seeing ‘tremendous demand' across all segments

"It's a rollercoaster. We're just trying to keep up with the demand," Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, said at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE Thursday.

"It's a rollercoaster. We're just trying to keep up with the demand," Oliver Jay, managing director of international strategy at OpenAI, said at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE Thursday.

"Consumers, businesses, educators, developers and you can see this in the metrics of one of our products, ChatGPT. ChatGPT recently exceeded 400 million weekly active users," he added.

Unlike other platform shifts — such as software as a service (SAAS) or the cloud — which had early and late adopters, Jay said: "We're seeing AI being adopted everywhere all at once."

He spoke about the rapid uptick in ChatGPT usage at the two-day live event in Singapore — adding that the city-state has the highest per-capita usage of ChatGPT in the world.

"AI is not this mercurial mystery. It's actually ready," he said. "Companies are being transformed already," Jay said.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like responses to inputs. OpenAI was co-founded in 2015 by Elon Musk and Sam Altman and is backed by well-known investors — most notably Microsoft.

