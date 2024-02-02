Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chevron earnings fall but shareholders see record windfall in 2023, company raises dividend 8%

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Chevron said its fourth-quarter profits fell sharply from a year ago, weighed down by a number of impairment charges, but the second largest U.S. oil company still to managed to return a record amount of cash to its shareholders in 2023.

The oil major returned $23.6 billion to investors by paying out $11.3 billion in dividends and buying back $14.9 billion in shares last year. It did so even as its profit fell about 40% to $21.3 billion from $35.5 billion in 2022.

Chevron said its board approved an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.63 beginning in March. The company's stock rose about 1% in early trading.

Here's what Chevron reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
  • Earnings per share: $3.45 adjusted vs. $3.21 expected
  • Revenue: $47.18 billion vs $51.62 billion expected

Chevron's net income fell 65% to $2.3 billion, or $1.22 per share, during the quarter, from $6.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, a year ago. 

In the latest period, Chevron's U.S. oil and gas assets recorded a loss of $1.35 billion due to the impact of $1.8 billion in impairment charges and a hit of $1.9 billion associated with obligations to decommission previously sold assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

A year after bankruptcy concerns, Carvana is leaner and ready for its Wall Street redemption

news 1 hour ago

ASEAN launches guide for governing AI, but experts say there are challenges

Excluding the impairment charges, Chevron reported an adjusted profit of $3.45 per share to beat Wall Street's estimate of $3.21 per share for the quarter.

Crude oil prices were volatile in 2023, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent falling more than 10% for the year on a weakening Chinese economy and a record oil production in the U.S.

Chevron produced a record 3.1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2023, led by 14% growth in the U.S as the company boosted its capital expenditures.

Chevron's capital expenditures for the quarter rose nearly 16% to $4.4 billion compared with $3.8 billion in the same period a year ago, as the company invested in recently acquired PDC Energy assets and bought a majority stake in the hydrogen fuel project developer ACES Delta. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us