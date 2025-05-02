Chevron stock falls as lower profits and oil prices set to slow the pace of stock buybacks

Chevron's profits declined more than 30% compared with the same quarter in 2024 as oil prices have sold off steeply.

Chevron stock fell on Friday as the oil major's profit declined, hurt by the steep drop in oil prices this year.

U.S. crude oil prices have fallen about 18% this year as President Donald Trump's tariffs are expected to weigh on demand at the same time OPEC+ plans to pump more supply into the market.

The oil major said it plans to repurchase $2.5 billion to $3 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, which is lower than the $3.9 billion it bought back in the first quarter.

Here is what Chevron reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.18 adjusted vs. $2.18 expected

Revenue: $47.61 billion vs. $48.09 billion expected

Chevron's net income declined more than 30% to $3.5 billion, or $2 per share, from $5.5 billion or $2.97 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, Chevron earned $2.18 per share, which was in line with Wall Street estimates.

Chevron's U.S. production business posted a profit of $1.86 billion, a decline of more than 10% from $2.08 billion in the year-ago period on higher operating expenses and lower commodity prices.

The oil major's U.S. refining business swung to a profit of $103 million after posting a loss of $348 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The segment's earnings, however, declined 77% from $453 million in the year-ago due to lower margins on refined product sales.

Chevron's produced 3.35 million barrels per day in the quarter, largely flat compared to 3.34 million bpd in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures declined about 5% to $3.9 billion, down from $4.1 billion one year ago.

