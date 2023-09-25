Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China property stocks tumble as Evergrande drops 25% on debt restructuring roadblock

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Liang Xiashun | Visual China Group | Getty Images
  • This comes as after the company said that it would delay a debt restructuring meeting due Monday.
  • On Sunday, the company also revealed that due to an investigation into subsidiary Hengda Real Estate, it was unable to issue new notes under its debt restructuring plan.
  • Shares of Evergrande traded as low as 41 Hong Kong cents on Monday.

Hong Kong-listed shares of embattled Chinese real estate firm Evergrande tumbled as much as 25% on Monday, after the company said that it would delay a debt restructuring meeting due later today.

Shares of other major Chinese property stocks in Hong Kong also fell as the sector saw a sell-off.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties index slid just over 4% on Monday, while other real estates stocks took a beating. Country Garden was down 7.69%, Logan Group fell 7.95%, while R&F Properties was down 6.62% on Monday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Shares of Evergrande traded as low as 41 Hong Kong cents on Monday.

To be clear, Evergrande shares have plunged as much as 87% after resuming trade on Aug. 28, turning it into a penny stock. Trading was suspended in March last year.

In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange late Friday, Evergrande said "the sales of the Group has not been as expected by the company" since its March debt restructuring announcement.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Huawei stays silent on secretive 5G phone at high-profile product launch

news 60 mins ago

Saudi Arabian auto rental firm Lumi pops 30% in stock market debut

As such, Evergrande "considers it necessary to re-assess the terms of the proposed restructuring to meet the company's objective situation and the demand of the creditors."

On Sunday, the company also revealed that due to an investigation into subsidiary Hengda Real Estate, it was unable to issue new notes under its debt restructuring plan.

Reuters reported the Evergrande unit was being investigated by the Chinese securities regulator for suspected violation of information disclosure.

The latest development comes a week after police detained some staff at Evergrande's wealth management unit.

In August, Evergrande had applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, which allows a U.S. bankruptcy court to intervene in cross-border insolvency cases involving foreign companies that are undergoing restructuring from creditors.

Tianji Holdings, an affiliate of Evergrande, and its subsidiary, Scenery Journey, also filed for Chapter 15 protection in Manhattan bankruptcy court, according to the filing.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, defaulted on its debts in 2021, and its shares were suspended from trading in March 2022.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us