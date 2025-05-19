China says U.S. undermined trade talks with Huawei chip warning

China accused the United States of undermining the two countries' preliminary trade agreement reached in Geneva, Switzerland.

The remarks came in response to a U.S. industry warning against using Chinese chips, "including specific Huawei Ascend chips."

"If the U.S. insists on its own way and continues to substantially damage China's interests, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

China on Monday accused the United States of undermining the two countries' preliminary trade agreement after the U.S. issued an industry warning against using Chinese chips.

Beijing has "demanded" that the Trump administration "correct its mistakes," calling the U.S. Commerce Department's guidance "discriminatory" and "market distorting."

"China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its wrong practices and stop discriminatory measures against China," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce told a reporter, according to a Google translation.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the remarks.

