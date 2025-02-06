Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China says will protect its own interests in face of U.S. ‘bullying'

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

[CNBC] China says will protect its own interests in face of U.S. ‘bullying’
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • China has toughened its tone following the Trump administration's opening salvo of trade tariffs.
  • "In the face of one-sided acts of bullying, [China] will definitely take necessary measures to firmly protect its own rights and interests," Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yongqian told reporters Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.
  • Beijing's official commentary previously emphasized the willingness to negotiate.
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

BEIJING — China has toughened its tone following the Trump administration's opening salvo of trade tariffs.

"In the face of one-sided acts of bullying, [China] will definitely take necessary measures to firmly protect its own rights and interests," Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesperson He Yongqian told reporters Thursday, according to a CNBC translation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

She added that China would not provoke trade disputes and remained ready to resolve problems through discussions. Beijing's official commentary previously emphasized the willingness to negotiate.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lin Jian struck conveyed a similar mood on Wednesday.

"China firmly deplores and opposes the move of the U.S. to levy a 10 percent additional tariff on Chinese imports under the pretext of the fentanyl issue," he said, according to an official English translation. "The measures China has taken are what's needed for safeguarding our legitimate rights and interests."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Shipping giant Maersk's shares jump 10% on profit beat despite trade uncertainty

news 2 hours ago

Treasury yields are up as investors look ahead to January's nonfarm payrolls report

CNBC has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

The official remarks came just days after the U.S. announced 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, to which the Chinese side on Tuesday retaliated with its own duties of up to 15% on U.S. liquefied natural gas and select products, starting Feb. 10.

The U.S. also halted a so-called de minimis exemption, making it more expensive for Chinese e-commerce merchants to ship products directly to U.S. consumers.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He on Thursday urged the U.S. to create a "fair and predictable" environment for cross-border e-commerce.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us