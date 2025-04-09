Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China slaps 84% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to Trump

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the closing of the Third Session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Lintao Zhang | Getty Images

China has pushed back again on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies by hiking its levies on U.S. imports to more than 80%.

Tariffs on U.S. goods entering China will rise to 84% from 34% starting April 10, according to a translation of a Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council announcement. The hike comes in response to the latest U.S. tariff increase on Chinese goods to more than 100% that began at midnight.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The tit-for-tat escalation of tariffs threatens to crush trade between the world's two largest economies. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. exported $143.5 billion of goods to China in 2024, while importing products worth $438.9 billion.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Trump administration announced a sweeping new tariff policy last week, warning other countries not to retaliate. Some nations, including Japan, have seemed willing to negotiate on tariffs, but China appears to be taking a more hardline stance and quickly announced a countertariff.

After China's initial response to the April 2 tariff rollout, Trump announced an additional 50% hike, putting the total level for import taxes on Chinese goods at 104%.

"It's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business on Wednesday after China's latest announcement. "They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them."

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Jamie Dimon says a recession is ‘likely outcome' from Trump's tariff turmoil

news 33 mins ago

Trump's tariffs launch a global trade war with no clear off-ramp: Live updates

The U.S. had already imposed new tariffs on China before it rolled out its full trade policy in April. China, along with Canada and Mexico, was hit with new levies at the start of Trump's second term as part of what the administration said was an effort to stop fentanyl from entering the U.S.

The trade war has spooked investors around the world by increasing the odds of slower economic growth, higher inflation and lower corporate profits, sparking a sharp sell-off in April. The S&P 500 finished Tuesday down nearly 20% from its peak, putting the U.S. large-cap stock index in a bear market. South Korea's Kospi Index fell into a bear market of its own on Wednesday. Stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong are also down sharply since the U.S. tariff announcement on April 2.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us