China's industrial profits rise 3% in April after output beat estimates despite U.S. tariffs

China's industrial profits rose 3% in April despite prohibitive U.S. tariffs.

In the first four months this year, industrial profits rose 1.4%, the data showed.

China's industrial profits rose for a second straight month in April, official data showed Tuesday, despite prohibitive U.S. tariffs and persistent deflationary pressures.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cumulative profits at major industrial firms climbed 3% in April after returning to growth in the first quarter of this year, rising 0.8% from a year earlier, reversing the trend of declines since the third quarter of last year.

In the first four months this year, industrial profits rose 1.4%, year on year, the data showed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. President Donald Trump slapped eye-watering tariffs of 145% on imports from China last month, drawing Beijing to retaliate, effectively amounting to a mutual trade embargo between the world's two largest economies.

Both sides agreed to lower most of those levies earlier this month, following a trade truce struck during a meeting between the Trump administration and Chinese leadership in Geneva, Switzerland.

U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China have fallen to 51.1% while China's levies on U.S. imports stand at 32.6%, according to think tank Peterson Institute for International Economics.

China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected to a 16-month low in April, with the official purchasing managers' index coming in at 49.0, sliding into contractionary territory for the first time this year.

Retail sales growth slowed to 5.1% from a year earlier while industrial output expanded 6.1% on year, underscoring the persisting supply-demand imbalance in the economy.

Exports to the U.S. plunged over 21% from a year earlier as the triple-digit tariffs kicked in, while overall exports surged 8.1% on the back of a jump in shipments to Southeast Asian nations.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.