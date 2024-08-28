Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's Nongfu Spring sees shares fall over 12% after beverages maker posts decline in profit growth

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
  • Shares of China's largest bottled water producer Nongfu Spring slumped after the company posted a sharp slowdown in its half-year profit growth.
  • The company's net income grew 8% year on year to 6.24 billion yuan ($876 million) in the first half of the year compared to 23.3% growth on the first-half of 2023.

Shares of China's largest bottled water producer Nongfu Spring slumped on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a sharp slowdown in profit growth in the first half of the year.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Shares of Nongfu Spring listed in Hong Kong, which have declined over 41% so far this year, dropped 12% on Wednesday, according to LSEG data.

The company's net income grew 8% year on year to 6.24 billion yuan ($876 million) in the first half of the year compared to 23.3% growth on the first-half of 2023.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Increased competition and an online backlash and "malicious defamation" affected sales, Nongfu said in its exchange filing.

"Due to the online public opinions in the first half of the year, the Group's brand reputation and sales of packaged drinking water products has been adversely impacted," it added.

Nationalist Chinese internet users have accused the firm of having pictures of Japanese religious buildings on its green tea packaging, leading to calls of boycotts. Some 7-Eleven stores reportedly stopped selling Nongfu products following the controversy. Nongfu had claimed that the architectural patterns were inspired by Chinese temples.

Money Report

47 mins ago

JD.com shares climb after announcing $5 billion share buyback, outperforming decline in Hang Seng

news 3 hours ago

Chinese EV company Xpeng sees shares pop 6% after it launches mass-market car

The company said it would "firmly take legal actions" against corporations and individuals who have "slandered" the brand.

The company said that domestic demand in general was picking up, while noting that the competition in the beverages space "is increasingly intense."

Revenue from Nongfu's packaged drinking water products, which make up 38.5% of its total revenue, plunged 18.3% to 8.53 billion yuan from 10.44 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Revenue from tea beverage products, which make up 38% of the company's total revenue, rose nearly 60%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us