China's top financial officials set to speak at Hong Kong summit

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and several top financial policymakers are expected to speak at a global financiers summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Li Yunze, minister of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, along with with Wu Qing, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission and Zhu Hexin, deputy governor of People's Bank of China, are scheduled to discuss mainland China's financial developments in a panel, according to HKMA's agenda of the summit.

Hosted annually by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the third Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit will hold its main events throughout the day, after hosting guests at a welcome dinner on Monday evening.

He, who oversees a top-level economic and financial policy-making body, would be delivering an opening keynote speech at the summit, according to South China Morning Post.

Some of the world's largest banks have moved to scale back operations and cut jobs in Hong Kong and mainland China amid a prolonged dearth in listing and deal-making activities.

The exodus of capital made the city's Hang Seng the worst-performing major index last year, according to LSEG data.

Operators of Hong Kong's stock exchange have pointed to signs of pickup in the third quarter as Beijing unveiled a raft of stimulus measures to bolster its flagging economy.

Speakers at the three-day conference include high-profile global bankers such as JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto, Morgan Stanley chief executive officer Ted Pick, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.