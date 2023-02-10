Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product

JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD.

JD.com, one of China's largest e-commerce players, said on Friday it plans to launch a ChatGPT-style product, joining a flurry of Chinese giants to announce plans for rival technology that has created global hype.

JD said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance.

The product will be able to generate content as well as have human-to-computer dialogue, JD said.

ChatGPT, which has been developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, is a chatbot that uses the technology of generative artificial intelligence. It allows people to ask it questions and it comes back with human-like responses.

Microsoft is a big investor in ChatGPT and this week announced the technology will be integrated with its Bing search engine and Edge web browser.

The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days.

Google announced its artificial intelligence chatbot technology called Bard, as part of a "code red" plan to respond to the challenge posed by ChatGPT.

Alibaba said Wednesday that it is developing its own ChatGPT rival designed for its cloud computing customers.

JD said ChatJD will be able to add value to things like generating product summaries on shopping websites or helping with financial analysis. The company is hoping to lean in on its experience in areas such as e-commerce, logistics and payments in order to differentiate its ChatGPT rival.