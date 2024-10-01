Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese EV brands Li Auto and Zeekr report record deliveries for September

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC and Sonia Heng,CNBC

Women walk past a Lixiang ONE car at a showroom of Lixiang Automotive in Beijing, China January 3, 2020.
Jason Lee | Reuters
  • Chinese new energy vehicle brands Li Auto and Zeekr each delivered a record number of cars in September, according to company data released Tuesday.
  • Xpeng also claimed a record 21,352 electric car deliveries in September, including more than 10,000 units of its mass market Mona brand's M03 coupe, launched in late August.
  • The September records put Li Auto and Xpeng on track to beat previously announced delivery forecasts.
A Li L6 by Li Auto is displayed at its booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters
A Li L6 by Li Auto is displayed at its booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

BEIJING — Chinese new energy vehicle brands Li Auto and Zeekr each delivered a record number of cars in September, according to company data released Tuesday.

New energy vehicles include hybrids and those powered only by battery. The category accounted for more than half of new passenger cars sold in China in July and August, according to industry data.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Li Auto reported 53,709 deliveries in September, setting a record more than 5% above a prior high reached in July. The company's cars come with a fuel tank for extending the battery's driving range.

Geely-owned electric car company Zeekr also delivered a record of 21,333 vehicles in September.

Nio, BYD, Xiaomi and Aito, co-developed by Huawei, had yet to release September deliveries as of Tuesday afternoon.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Treasury yields fall as investors look to fresh economic data

news 23 mins ago

London-based Robinhood rival Freetrade buys UK arm of Australian investing platform Stake

Mainland China and Hong Kong markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong's are set to reopen Wednesday, while the mainland markets aren't due to resume trading until Oct. 8.

Xpeng also claimed a record 21,352 electric car deliveries in September, including more than 10,000 units of its mass market Mona brand's M03 coupe, launched in late August.

That car and other new models launched this year by Chinese competitors all sell for less than the comparable Tesla model.

The Tesla Model Y SUV retails at 249,900 yuan ($35,630), while the brand's most affordable car, the Model 3, starts at 231,900 yuan. After price cuts earlier this year, Tesla has kept prices the same this summer.

The September records put Li Auto and Xpeng on track to beat previously announced delivery forecasts, while Zeekr was a few thousand vehicles short of reaching the average monthly minimum it needs to reach a previously reported annual goal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us