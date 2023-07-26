Chipotle CEO says the ‘Autocado' robot prototype makes workers' jobs easier

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol sat down with CNBC's Jim Cramer to discuss the Mexican fast food chain's earnings and 'Autocado' robot prototype.

Chipotle on Wednesday reported $2.51 billion in revenue beating $2.53 billion consensus estimates.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol sat down with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday to discuss the Mexican fast food chain's earnings and the "Autocado" robot prototype.

Chipotle on Wednesday reported $2.51 billion in revenue beating $2.53 billion consensus estimates. The company's stock has climbed 50% year to date, but it fell more than 9% in extended trading.

"The good news is, we're driving traffic, and, obviously, that traffic is resulting in same store sales growth," Niccol said. "And, frankly, our supply chain team, our operators, have done a great job of managing labor, managing costs along the way."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Excluding the pullback in the cost of avocados, Niccol said Chipotle is still feeling the effects of inflated food prices. However, he added that the company will "keep an eye on it" and is prepared to adjust its prices accordingly.

Niccol also touted Chipotle's "Autocado" robot prototype. He said he'd been hearing consistently from workers about the difficulty of prepping avocados, which require cutting, quartering and peeling. He said the 'Autocado' not only makes workers' jobs easier, but it allows them to recover faster if they find they haven't prepared enough guacamole for the day.

"We challenged our team to come up with a robotic or an automated solution, and we've got one that's a prototype, it's the 'Autocado,'" Niccol said. "We're pretty excited about what it can do for us."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com