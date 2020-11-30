Money Report

Chipotle Is Testing Smoked Brisket in Cincinnati, Sacramento

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Chipotle is testing smoked brisket at restaurants in Cincinnati and Sacramento.
  • The chain has also tested cauliflower rice this year at select locations.
  • Chipotle's last new meat option was carne asada.

Customers could soon have another meat option at Chipotle Mexican Grill: smoked brisket.

The chain said Monday that it's testing the meat at participating locations in Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time. The brisket is seasoned with a special spice blend, seared on the grill and topped with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

The company did not share how much the brisket will cost customers.

Chipotle's last new meat option was carne asada, which was introduced more than a year ago. While the popular option was only available for a limited time for supply reasons, the chain has already brought it back once for customers.

So far this year the chain has also initiated tests for cauliflower rice, which would serve as a substitute for its white or brown rice options.

Shares of Chipotle, which has a market value of $36.2 billion, have risen 54% so far this year. The stock was nearly 2% in premarket trading.

