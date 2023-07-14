Citigroup posts better-than-expected earnings and revenue

Citigroup reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Despite the beat, Citi's revenue fell 1% from a year ago as the decline in markets and investment banking businesses weighed on its results.

"Amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we continued to see the benefits of our diversified business model and strong balance sheet," CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement.

Citigroup on Friday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Despite the beat, Citi's revenue fell 1% from a year ago as the decline in markets and investment banking businesses weighed on its results. Citi said the uncertain macroenvironment and low volatility impacted client activity and market performance.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we continued to see the benefits of our diversified business model and strong balance sheet," CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement.

Here's how the New York-based lender fared in the quarter compared with what analysts polled by Refinitiv expected from the banking giant.

Earnings per share: $1.33 vs. $1.30

Revenue: $19.44 billion vs. $19.29 billion

Citigroup's net income fell 36% to $2.9 billion, or $1.33 per share, from $4.5 billion, or $2.19 per share, last year, pressured by higher expenses, high cost of credit and lower revenue.

"Markets revenues were down from a strong second quarter last year, as clients stood on the sidelines starting in April while the U.S. debt limit played out," Fraser said. "In Banking, the long-awaited rebound in Investment Banking has yet to materialize, making for a disappointing quarter."

On the bright side, revenue from personal banking and wealth management increased 6% in the quarter to $6.4 billion driven by strong loan growth.

Citi returned a total of $2 billion to shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks in the second quarter.

Shares of Citigroup dipped 2.7% on Friday. The stock is up more than 2% year to date, outperforming the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), which is down about 12.5%.

Read the earnings release here.

Correction: Citigroup's net income fell 36% year over year. A previous version misstated the percentage.