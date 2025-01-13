Cleveland-Cliffs partnering with Nucor on potential bid for U.S. Steel, sources say

Cleveland-Cliffs would purchase all of U.S. Steel for all cash and then sell off the Big River Steel subsidiary to Nucor, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

U.S. Steel's headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh under the deal.

The offer would be in the high $30s a share.

Cleveland Cliffs is partnering with rival Nucor in a potential bid for U.S. Steel, whose takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel was just blocked by the White House earlier this month, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cleveland-Cliffs would purchase all of U.S. Steel for all cash and then sell off the Big River Steel subsidiary to Nucor, the sources said. U.S. Steel's headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh under the deal.

The offer would be in the high $30s a share. Nippon had planned to buy U.S. Steel for $55 per share in a deal valued at more than $14 billion.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. Steel shares jumped more than 7% in midmorning trading on Monday.

The White House over the weekend extended the deadline for Nippon to permanently end its pursuit of U.S. Steel until June, as the companies pursue a lawsuit in federal court against the decision to block the deal.

President Joe Biden's decision to block the sale came after a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, though he had made clear for months that he believes U.S. Steel should remain an American-owned company.

Biden cited national security concerns in his decision to block the deal, saying a strong domestic steel industry is critical for U.S. supply chains.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt has called on President-elect Donald Trump to reverse Biden's decision to block the sale when he takes office later this month. Trump has also opposed Nippon's acquisition of U.S. Steel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.