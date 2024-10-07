CNBC Daily Open: September's shockingly good jobs report changes everything

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Monster jobs report

The U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That figure smashes the expected 150,000 Dow Jones consensus forecast and is far higher than the upwardly revised 159,000 in August. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% from 4.2% the month before. Those numbers suggest a recession's unlikely.

'Path to a soft landing'

September's blockbuster jobs report "gives the Federal Reserve a fairly open glide path to a soft landing," writes CNBC's Jeff Cox. Despite that optimistic outlook, the fact that the jobs report managed to defy the calculations of so many Wall Street analysts — and perhaps even the U.S. Federal Reserve — raises questions about what we can truly know about the economy.

Reversing losses

Major U.S. indexes rose Friday, erasing the previous four days' of losses to close the week higher. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury added around 12 basis points, almost hitting 4%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.44%. French videogame publisher Ubisoft surged over 30% after Tencent and Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family were reported to be considering a buyout of the company.

EU tariffs on Chinese EVs

The European Commission voted on Friday to impose tariffs on Chinese battery electric vehicles imported into the European Union. The Commission said in June that the Chinese EV industry "benefits from unfair subsidization." But not everyone supports the measure. Germany's against the decision, and Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen have criticized it.

After last week's surprising jobs report, investors will be awaiting the consumer and producer price index reports for September, coming out on Thursday and Friday respectively. But one analyst thinks the inflation report will matter less than the jobs report. The Fed's minutes will also be released this week, giving an insight into its jumbo rate cut.

The bottom line

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the U.S. Labor Department arrived at the final tally for September's jobs number. I imagine a harried official yelling, "Did someone use PRODUCT instead of SUM in Excel?"

Because it seems only a confusion between the multiplication and addition functions could lead us to the completely unexpected number of 254,000 nonfarm payrolls added in September — around 70% higher than what economists had expected.

By comparison, August's number was only 12% off the estimate, and even July's hugely disappointing report, which sparked the sell-off in early August, was "merely" 37% lower than forecast.

It's likely the Fed was also caught off guard. "It is doubtful" the Fed would have slashed rates by half a percentage point "if it had known this report would be so strong," said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at financial services firm Thrivent.

Indeed, the report demolished expectations so thoroughly it calls into question assumptions and models about the economy. That's perhaps why stocks rose only tentatively on its release.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.22%.

Still, those numbers were big enough they erased the losses of the previous four trading days. For the week, S&P rose 0.22%, the Dow ticked up 0.09% and the Nasdaq increased 0.1% — a huge jump, considering it was down more than 1% at Thursday's close.

Perhaps markets' measured response on Friday was muted because the jobs report, while reaffirming a recession is a ghost banished for now, almost guarantees the Fed will reduce rates by a quarter point — at most — during its November meeting.

There's no need to be a fly on the wall when the Fed discusses rates. They release minutes of their meeting, anyway. Jobs data is so crucial to the economy now I'd continue buzzing around the Labor Department's office.

– CNBC's Jeff Cox, Alex Harring and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this story.