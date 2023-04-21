Money Report

CNBC Daily Open: Unrest in Elon Musk's Empire

By Yeo Boon Ping,CNBC

Christian Marquardt | Getty Images

Elon Musk dominated the spotlight yesterday: Tesla shares sank, SpaceX exploded and Musk threatened a lawsuit over Microsoft's use of Twitter.

What you need to know today

  • Musk was in the news in his capacity as Twitter CEO as well. On Thursday, Musk threatened to sue Microsoft, accusing the company of "illegally using Twitter data" to train its artificial intelligence model. Musk's threat comes a day after Microsoft was reportedly dropping Twitter from its advertising platform.
  • U.S. stocks fell Thursday as all major indexes ended the day in the red. Likewise, Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost about 0.4% as the country's core inflation for March came in at 3.1%, the same level as February.
  • China's consumer prices will "form a U-shaped trend" this year, said Zou Lan, director of the People Bank of China's monetary policy department, in a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. The central bank says it's not expecting inflation or deflation to pose a problem for China.

The bottom line

For all of Elon Musk's idiosyncrasies that frequently put him in the spotlight (and lawsuits with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for that matter), it's hard to deny his business acumen.

Yes, Tesla shares plummeted Thursday. The figure was so bad that it's the stock's steepest fall since July 24, 2019, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group.

But recall how Tesla, not so long ago in December last year, had its "worst month, quarter and year on record," to quote the article's headline. It sank to a 52-week low of $101.81 on Jan. 6 this year. Yet the share managed to double its price to close above $200 in less than a month after that.

Of course, Tesla isn't doing so hot now, but my point is it's important to take a long-term view of the company. Indeed, Cathie Wood has given it a staggering 1,127% upside from its price on Thursday, agreeing with Musk's emphasis on sales volume over profit margins. Telsa will play a huge role — and benefit from — a future self-driving revolution, Wood believes, calling it "one of the most important investment opportunities of our lifetimes."

Musk is, again, at the frontier of the future with SpaceX, his private spacecraft company. Admittedly, Starship exploded after taking off. But such occurrences are part and parcel of spaceflight testing. NASA Chief Bill Nelson even congratulated SpaceX for its flight attempt despite the explosion — or what SpaceX is calling a "rapid unscheduled disassembly."

Which might be a good summary of Twitter, Musk's most contentious company — but investors needn't worry about it since Musk has taken it private, anyway.

Elsewhere in markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33%, the S&P 500 lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite sank 0.8%, dragged down by losses in technology stocks, such as Nvidia's 2.96% fall and Meta's 1.22% slide. Worries over shrinking margins despite companies beating revenue expectations are plaguing most investors — other than Musk and Wood, that is.

