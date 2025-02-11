Coca-Cola sales easily top estimates as global demand rises

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

The beverage giant reported net sales growth of 6% for the quarter, fueled by rising demand for its drinks.

Shares of the company climbed more than 3% in premarket trading.

Here's what Coca-Cola reported for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 55 cents adjusted vs. 52 cents expected

Revenue: $11.54 billion vs. $10.68 billion expected

The beverage giant reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share, up from $1.97 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges, refranchising gains and other items, Coke earned 55 cents per share.

Net sales rose 6% to $11.54 billion.