Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, keeps full-year outlook as it expects minimal tariff disruption

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Coca-Cola cans are pictured in a supermarket in Bayonne, New Jersey, on April 8, 2025. 
Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

Coca-Cola beat Wall Street's quarterly earnings and revenue estimates Tuesday and largely reaffirmed its full-year outlook, as it said it expects the effects of global trade conflicts to be "manageable."

Here's what the company reported compared with consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: 73 cents adjusted vs. 71 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.22 billion adjusted vs. $11.14 billion expected

